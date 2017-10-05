Get free training on how to administer overdose-reversing drug

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Training on how to administer naloxone will be part of the free “Revive RVA” summit on October 26 at the Greater Richmond Convention Center.

The event goes on from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. that day. It will also cover addiction treatment, state policy on opioids, emergency medical services, and other topics. To take part in the summit, you must register by Thursday, October 12.

