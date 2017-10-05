Former Va. State Trooper accused of forging tickets on Eastern Shore

ACCOMAC COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — Did a state trooper forge tickets on the Eastern Shore of Virginia?

This week, an Accomack County grand jury indicted former Trooper Johnny Godwin. He faces six charges of forging public records.

8News sister station WAVY investigated to find out what kind of tickets do police believe Trooper Godwin forged signatures. In the case of one man, those tickets were drug charges.

Last fall outside of Chincoteague, Larry Marsh said he left his home and headed down Route 175. He said as approached the NASA Visitors Center something went wrong. He drove too close to the car in front of him causing an accident.

WAVY spoke to Marsh by phone who now lives in Florida. Marsh said the trooper on the scene that night was Godwin.

Marsh said Godwin wrote him a ticket for following too closely. Marsh accepted it and eventually paid the ticket. He thought that was the end of everything.

“In the following April of 2017, I had Officer Pruitt show up to my house and asked me some questions about some summonses,” he said.

Officer Pruitt is a state police investigator. He showed Marsh the ticket Godwin wrote him that night. Then two others marked from the same night. Both which Marsh had never seen.

“One was for possession of marijuana and the other was for possession of a controlled substance,” he said. “I did not sign either one of those.”

The investigator agreed with Marsh. He said investigators told him it wasn’t even close to appearing like his signature.

But there sat three tickets in front of him, all written by Trooper Godwin. Around the same time in April, Virginia State Police report Godwin resigned.

Then this week, an Accomack County grand jury indicted him for forged signatures against Marsh and two other people; Mitra English and Kevin Leslie.

WAVY went to Godwin’s home in Northern Accomack County. No one answered the door. We called Leslie and English, but neither answered.

Property records show neither currently lives in the area.

