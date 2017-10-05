Fall Career & Community Resources Fair happening Thursday in North Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The 1st Annual Fall Career Fair hosted by the First Choice Community Employment Center is taking place on Thursday.

The fair, located at Meadowdale Library, 4301 Meadowdale Blvd., will begin at 10:30 a.m. and last until 1 p.m.

According to a release, the job fair will bring opportunities to the Chesterfield County and Colonial Heights community, as well as surrounding areas.

Attendees can speak directly to employers that are hiring in the area. The employment center will provide online application assistance.

The event is free and open to the public.

