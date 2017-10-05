8Sports Blitz Rivalry of the Week for Week 6: Henderson Bowl I between James River and Monacan

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — For a lifetime they’ve been brothers, and for a decade they’ve coached together, but Friday night Jim and Bobby Henderson will stand on opposite sidelines.

Older brother Jim is in his fifth season at Monacan. Younger brother Bobby is in his first year at James River. The Chiefs and Rapids play each other Friday night at Monacan Stadium. Kickoff is at 7:30 PM.

Bobby coached with Jim at Monacan during the older brother’s first four seasons, which included a state semifinal appearance. Before that both coached with Billy Mills at Dinwiddie, and before that they were assistants along with their father Herman at Hopewell.

It was Herman that handed down the coaching bug to each son, and, like Bobby, he’d been coaching with Jim at Monacan. But when Bobby got the job at James River, Herman left to help his youngest son getting it going. So not only will Jim be coaching against his father Friday night, he’ll be coaching against his father as well.

The Hendersons are a close crew, but for 48 minutes Friday night they’ll be doing their best to beat each other.