1 killed after tractor-trailers collide in King William County

KING WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police responded to a two-vehicle fatal crash in King William County Thursday morning.

VSP says two tractor-trailers collided just after 7 a.m. on Route 30 at Route 636. There is one confirmed fatality.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

