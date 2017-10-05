$1 billion Facebook data center coming to Henrico County

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Gov. Terry McAuliffe announced Thursday morning that Facebook will be investing $1 billion into a data center in eastern Henrico County.

The data center will use solar power and 100 percent renewable energy. The Commonwealth is investing $250,000 in solar technology to make it happen.

Gov. McAuliffe says they have been working on the project for three years.

Representatives from Facebook said the data center will be complete in 2019, and it will be one the most advanced in the world.

