RPD encourages community engagement through ‘Coffee with a Cop’

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Department is hosting ‘Coffee with a Cop’ Wednesday to give the Richmond community the opportunity to engage with police officers.

There are meet-and-greets going on across the city.

Happy National Coffee with a Cop Day! Chief Durham and officers are @ Stir Crazy cafe this a.m. – Come say hi! #coffeewithacopRVA pic.twitter.com/COtKl34mRB — Richmond Police (@RichmondPolice) October 4, 2017

Chief Alfred Durham will be at Stir Crazy Cafe at 4015 MacArthur Ave. from 7:30 to 8 a.m.

First Precinct Officers will have coffee at Captain Buzzy’s Beanery from 10 a.m. to noon, and again from 3 to 4 p.m. That’s at 2623 E. Broad St.

In the Second Precinct, officers will be at Crossroads Coffee at 3600 Forest Hill Ave. from 9 to 11 a.m.

There are three sessions in the Third Precinct. Officers will be at Boyer’s Ice Cream & Coffee on 5808 Grove Ave. from 9 to 11 a.m., Crossroads Coffee on Forest Hill from 9 to 11 a.m., and Starbucks on 400 N. Robinson St. from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.

Fourth Precinct officers will be at Stir Crazy Cafe on MacArthur Ave. from 7 to 9 a.m., then again from noon to 2 p.m. and 4 to 5 p.m.

