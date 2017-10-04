Richmond woman killed in crash on I-64 in James City County

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) — A woman from Richmond was killed Tuesday afternoon in a crash on Interstate 64 in James City County.

Virginia State Police say 47-year-old Darlene Therese Harris, of Richmond, was driving a 2004 Honda Odyssey at a high rate of speed. Traffic had slowed because of an accident, and state police say Harris hit the back of a Toyota 4Runner.

State police say Harris’ car went off the road and hit an abutment — or support structure — of the Barnes Road overpass, which caused her car to overturn several times into a tree line.

Harris was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected in the crash. She was pronounced dad at the scene.

Troopers were alerted to the crash just after 12:30 p.m. All westbound lanes on I-64 were closed following the crash.

State police say the driver of the 4Runner and two other occupants were not injured in the crash. Alcohol was not a factor.

___

Click here to download the new-and-improved 8News App

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.