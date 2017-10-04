Open House scheduled for new South Hill hospital

Related Coverage Construction nearing completion at new South Hill hospital

SOUTH HILL, Va. (WRIC) — Next week the public can get an inside look at the new healthcare facility opening in South Hill.

A ribbon cutting and open house will take place at VCU Health Community Memorial Hospital (CMH). It is scheduled for Saturday, October 14, 2017 from 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

The more than 166,700 square foot hospital is designed to expand services available to residents of Brunswick, Lunenburg and Mecklenburg Counties.

CMH is located at 1755 North Mecklenburg Avenue in South Hill.

It will open on November 11, 2017.

