Missing 19-year-old sought in Amelia County

AMELIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Officials in Amelia County are asking for the public’s help locating a missing woman.

Shanequa M. Patterson, 19, was reported missing on October 2 and is known to frequent Crewe Village Apartments in Crewe.

She is described as a 4-foot-11, 96-pound black female with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black and grey tank top, yellow shorts and blue flip flops. She also has a tattoo on her upper-right arm.

Authorities say her direction and method of travel are unknown.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Amelia County Sheriff’s Office at 804-561-2118.

