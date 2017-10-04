Local schools taking part in International Walk to School Day

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — As you’re headed out the door on Wed., Oct. 4, you may be seeing more pedestrians than usual. This is due to the fact that’s it’s International Walk to School Day.

Thousands of local students and parents are expected to walk to school in celebration of healthy habits, a cleaner environment and promote safety for students.

Nearly 4,000 schools across the nation have signed up with the National Center for Safe Routes to School to hold similar events Wednesday. Some schools with limited pedestrian and bike access will hold “Walk at School” events instead, where students walk around a track or campus after arriving.

Drivers should be extra alert for walkers and provide extra time for the commute as some crosswalks will be more congested than usual.

This year marks 20 years since the event began.

