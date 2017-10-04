Henrico County will shred your personal documents for free on Saturday

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Henrico County is hosting a free document shredding and electronics recycling event on Saturday, October 7, as part of Henrico County Community Day.

From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., residents can bring up to two boxes or three paper grocery bags of personal documents to be shredded for free. There will also be free electronics recycling. There will be a $23 fee for TVs less than 27 inches, and a $30 fee for TVs larger than 27 inches.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.