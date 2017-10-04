Henrico 5th grader showing off her cooking skills on national TV

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Henrico 5th grader is set to showcase her cooking skills on national TV.

Emmy Sumpter is a fifth grader at St. Catherine’s School. When she’s not in class, she’s usually cooking.

“I like how you can express yourself and you can be creative with what you make,” Emmy explained.

The 11-year-old is also into acting, so it only made sense that she mix her two passions and audition for the Food Network.

Emmy created an audition video where she showed step by step how to cook Brie en Croute. It landed her Chopped Junior, a highly popular competitive cooking show for kids.

Emmy shot the episode back in January, but her agreement with the Food Network meant she and her family had to keep it a secret until now.

“It was really hard to wait because I couldn’t tell anyone and it was like a really long time,” says Emmy.

Emmy’s mother, Erica Sumpter, is a personal chef who was beaming with pride while her daughter dazzled on the Chopped Junior set.

“I just sat there looking at the screen like oh really? Wow,” says Erica, “You know and I’m not saying any of that out loud because I’m just like, I don’t know what’s going to happen.”

So, how did Emmy do? Well, that’s top secret until her episode airs next Tuesday, October 10th.

Win or lose, her parents say their daughter’s skills in the kitchen are the real deal.

“It is by far the best kids cooking you’ll ever have and probably better than most adults,” insists Emmy’s Dad, Vassar Sumpter.

“She really is my Emmy. She’s my trophy. Regardless what happens, she’s forever my Emmy,” adds her mother, Erica.

If she wins, Emmy wants to donate a portion of her prize money to help the homeless in Monroe Park.

