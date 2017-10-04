Hanover deputies searching for woman wanted for residential burglary, grand larceny

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating a woman who is wanted for residential burglary and grand larceny.

Authorities say Mindy Michele Bass, 26, of Mechanicsville, was involved with a residential burglary that occurred in Hanover County on Sept. 20.

Bass is described by police as 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighing approximately 120 pounds. Bass is believed to be in the Richmond or Hanover County area.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Mindy Michele Bass, is asked to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637 (CRIMES), using the keyword “iTip” followed by their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous and can result in a reward of up to $1,000.

