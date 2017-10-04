Goddard School bus driver charged after crash

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Goddard School bus driver recently got a ticket after she ran a red light, causing a crash. But the school is telling parents a different story.

Police tell 8News that driver Arianna Mickel crashed into an SUV Friday at Old Hundred Road and Enon Church Road. According to police, there were still children on the bus at the time of the crash.

Now some parents are concerned for the safety of their children.

8News reporter Aaron Thomas looked into Mickel’s driving records and found a history of traffic offenses.

Now concerned parents are seeking to hold school officials accountable for letting her get behind the wheel.

Officials from Goddard School in Chester took action this past Friday, alerting parents about the collision involving one of their school buses and an SUV.

Parents received this email, saying the SUV ran the red light which caused the collision.

However, a police report shows that it was actually the bus driver who is considered to be at fault.

“She probably shouldn’t be driving a bus,” one parent said.

Court documents reveal Mickel was charged with speeding back in April of this year and charged with reckless driving three years ago.

“I’d be curious how she got a bus driver’s license,” the same parent said

We asked school director Nicole Nelson why the school told parents the SUV driver was at fault and not the bus driver. She told 8News off camera that the school is still investigating.

When it comes to background checks, Nelson says the school requires drivers to be free of any convictions or violations within two years.

Parents are now wondering about her previous record.

“If she had a reckless driving record, she probably had to go to school and do all of that, so I can’t really be upset about it,” Mika Terell, whose children attend the school but ride a different bus said.

8News went by Mickel’s house to get her side of the story but got no answer. 8News was told that she is now back on the job.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.