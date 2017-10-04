Former police captain talks about how police deal with mass casualty situation

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A former Richmond Police Captain is talking about what police in Vegas are dealing with.

Retired Officer Steve Neal says he has been involved in those decision-making moments when a choice could mean life and death. He says it’s remarkable how police in Las Vegas responded.

“They know who committed the crime so what is important now is why the why is important because law enforcement wants to know for the future,” Neal said.

Almost 48 hours after the deadly Las Vegas shooting happened, police and investigators were still on the scene combing the Vegas strip for clues, not to prove who pulled the trigger, but why he did it, and how it could have been prevented.

“At this point in time of course police are going to be working around the clock just like they have since the beginning of the event because they’ve got so much investigative work to do,” Neal said. “It’s going to include of course the forensics, which is going to be enormous with the amount of rounds and evidence and so forth.”

Neal says police and SWAT train for moments like they experienced Sunday night.

“There’s no doubt that special response teams like SWAT teams and other types of things are extremely important because these types of incidents don’t come along every day, so it’s something that’s out of the ordinary and special preparation, special practice and special techniques when it comes to resolving these type situations makes a difference to whether or not people live or die,” Neal said.

And that training kicked in right away. Before the wounded could be tended to, police had to first stop people from being wounded.

“They had to locate where the shooter was coming from and then they had to approach that individual and they had to stop that threat so that was their number one priority once the incident started, locate the shooter and stop the threat to keep other people from being hurt,” Neal said.

Of course, why this person would do this is still a big question. One we may never know the answer to, but police are working hard to try.

