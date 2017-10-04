Family holds candlelight vigil for child accidentally killed by car

HOPEWELL, Va. (WRIC) — The family of a Hopewell boy who was accidentally killed after being hit by a car held a candlelight vigil in his honor Tuesday night.

Community members stood in the place where six-year-old Jamari Howard was hit in the Twin Rivers Apartment Complex Sunday.

Police officers and some of the staff from DuPont Elementary School stood in solidarity with the family.

Shaquita Howard, Jamari’s mother, said she’s going through a hard time.

“When a mother carries their child for nine and half months, you get a bond with that child,” Howard said.

Those who attended the vigil shared fond memories of the young boy who made a significant impact on their lives.

His school principal Carla Fizer said she was ‘heartbroken’ by his sudden loss.

“This is one of our babies and he was sunshine to us every day,” Fizer said.

Jamari’s body will be taken back to his family’s hometown in Washington, D.C.

Funeral arrangements are still underway.

Police are still investigating the incident. At this time, no charges have been filed.

