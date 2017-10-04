Colonial Heights courthouse still standing months after it was to be demolished

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WRIC) — It has been years since we first reported a Kroger was coming to Colonial Heights at the site of the old courthouse.

The project has since been scrapped, but the rundown courthouse still stands.

The courthouse was supposed to be demolished in July after Kroger announced it wasn’t building a store, but now three months later, the building is still standing.

Many say it is an eyesore.

Colonial Heights’ mayor says it is the grocery chains responsibility to tear the old building down.

“They do have a contractor now, a demolition contractor,” Mayor Greg Kochuba said. “They will start demolition Oct. 11th.”

So why the delay?

“There were some delays with the building having some Asbestos and by state and federal regulation, they had to advertise that and post it on the building for 20 days,” Kochuba said.

Back in June, Kroger scrapped plans for the new development, saying in a statement that they will focus on existing stores.

“Our company has made a decision to focus our efforts on improving the customer experience at existing stores through renovations and innovative technology,” the company said.

Kochuba says Kroger still owns the land and will try to sell it to another development, but the city does have final approval over what goes in the space.

“It’s an eyesore, we can’t wait to get it torn down,” Kochuba said.

Some residents say they can’t wait.

“The thing’s falling apart. They tore the shingles off a long time ago, it’s an eyesore,” resident Karen Steward said.

Steward said she already knows what should go in the building’s place.

“I hope its another grocery store,” she said.

Officials now say the demolition should be done by November.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.