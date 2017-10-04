City fixes dangerous tree problem at Forest Hill intersection

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — City officials in Richmond fixed a dangerous tree problem at a local intersection after 8News called with residents’ concerns.

“It’s always a problem to pull out on a fast street from an alley but it just makes it a little harder,” said Richmond resident David Mott.

David Mott lives on Forest Hill Avenue with his wife and their house is the only one on the block that has a driveway attached to the busy road.

And thanks to three trees planted by the city, he has to just hope for the best every time he leaves.

“You inch out,” Mott said. “If nobody comes by really fast by in front of you then you inch out a little more and you can see a little bit and you just have to do that and hope that somebody doesn’t hit you.”

He said luckily they have never been hit but he worries one day it could happen.

The Department of Public Works trimmed down the trees significantly Wednesday evening after 8News told them about the problem.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.