Church in Richmond to hold service of prayer, hope for victims of Las Vegas mass shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Local churches are hosting prayer services in memory of the lives lost and those who are still fighting for their lives following the Las Vegas mass shooting.

The Reveille United Methodist Church on Cary Street Road is hosting one of those special prayer services Wednesday night. The church plans to light candles and offer a message of hope.

On Tuesday night, Bon Air United Methodist Church in Chesterfield County also held a prayer service. Pastor Burt Brooks said as he was watching the news reports out of Las Vegas early Monday morning, he felt alone. Then he felt compelled to hold a service to pray for the victims and those impacted by the tragedy.

“People needed to start the healing process, and also what can we do for the victims and their families? Because that’s what we’re called to do,” Brooks said.

Parishioners at the service told 8News they want victims, friends and families impacted to know they are not alone.

The service at Reveille United is set to begin at 6:30 p.m. following a dinner service an hour before.

