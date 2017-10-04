Cell phone video catches woman fleeing hit and run accident in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Police are continuing to investigate a hit and run that witnesses say involved a woman who took off after hitting two cars on Midlothian Turnpike Tuesday night.

It all took place as 8News reporter Mark Tenia was getting ready for a live shot Tuesday night.

One of the drivers who was hit recorded his interaction with the woman before she fled the scene. On the video, you can hear people talking to the woman who questions why they’re stopping her.

“You’re not safe to drive,” says one witness.

“Why not?” the woman asks.

“Because you’ve been drinking,” the witness responds

“No, I haven’t. Get away from my [explicit] car,” the woman screams.

One person was taken to the hospital. Chesterfield county police say they have identified the woman in the video.

“We got hit on that side of the road over there and the person tried to run,” says Larry Edwards on the video as he describes what just happened. Edwards says he and his wife were driving down Midlothian Turnpike when all of a sudden someone slammed into the back of their car.

“It took a second to figure out exactly what was going on,” said Edwards.

He says the driver of a red Chevy Blazer tried to get away, hitting another car as she tried to make an illegal U-turn. Edwards followed and got her to stop, recording the whole interaction on his cell phone.

“She looks like she’s trying to get away now,” you can hear Edwards say in the video.

The woman at first appears agitated, and it looks like she’s trying to leave.

“I was of course in shock over the whole thing,” said Edwards.

The person holding the woman’s car door in the video is Jay Conta, the second driver that was hit.

“At first she just said, what’s going on,” said Conta. “I kind of held the door open so that she wouldn’t leave.”

“Ma’am you cannot leave, you cannot leave,” one witness said.

“Get away from my car,” the woman screams.

“You are not able to drive ma’am,” says a witness.

The woman calms down and tries another approach.

“Um sir I really need to go, you can have my license plate number if you need it,” the woman can be heard saying. “I didn’t hit anyone, I don’t have any damages on my car, so that proves I didn’t hit you and you didn’t hit me.”

When they say no, she gets physical and eventually gets back into her car and puts the key in the ignition.

“Ma’am I’m sorry you can’t,” Edwards begins to say on the video.

“No, get out of here,” screams the woman.

“You can’t leave, you cannot leave,” Edwards replies.

“Get out of my car,” the woman says.

She takes off, makes a U-turn and pulls up right in front of 8News cameras while they were rolling. She stops at the red light and then lights a cigarette before driving away. Seconds later, police showed up.

“She’s in a red Chevy Blazer, she’s driving and she’s drunk,” says a witness.

Police go after her but before she left, Conta made a quick decision.

“I wish I had been smarter, I wish I would have grabbed her keys, but I grabbed her purse before she left,” said Conta.

He gave it to police with her ID still inside. For Conta and Edwards, it’s unbelievable she was behind the wheel.

“You know I’ve got two children that are just now becoming driving age too and of course you worry for them,” said Edwards.

“You’ve caused two accidents, you’re going to cause more or you’re going to really hurt somebody seriously,” said Conta.

Chesterfield County Police say they are still investigating, but no charges have been filed at this time. They do say the driver has been identified. Stay tuned for any updates to this story.

