Woman convicted of stabbing husband to death to serve 15 year sentence

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Henrico County woman who was found guilty of voluntary manslaughter in December was sentenced Tuesday.

Mara Lewis was sentenced to 15 years in jail, ten for voluntary manslaughter, and five for using a weapon in the commission of a felony after she stabbed her husband to death.

Police began investigating after receiving a call around 11 p.m. on December 21 of 2016. They responded to a scene in the 2200 block of Carlisle Avenue where they found her husband Fred Lewis III suffering from stab wounds.

Lewis was taken to VCU Medical Center where he later died from his injuries.

Police said that the stabbing was the result of a domestic dispute between the couple.

RELATED STORY: Henrico County woman found guilty of stabbing her husband to death

Click here to check on crime in your area.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.