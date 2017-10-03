Williamsburg Fall Arts features lineup of music and arts events

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Fall is the perfect time for a weekend getaway. And with plenty of events lined up, Williamsburg is a premiere destination.

For the next seven weeks, the Willamsburg Fall Arts lineup will feature music, theater, crafts and food.

Click here for the full lineup of events coming to Williamsburg.

____

Click here to download the new-and-improved 8News App

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.