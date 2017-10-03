Virginia Lt. Gov. candidate Justin Fairfax attends forum in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — With just over a month until Election Day in Nov., 8News is helping you learn more about the candidates.

8News anchor Whitney Harris teamed up with the Urban League of Greater Richmond Young Professionals Monday night for a forum with Justin Fairfax, the democratic Virginia lieutenant governor candidate.

Fairfax said some of his priorities are raising the minimum wage to $15 an hour and expanding Medicaid — issues he says his opponent opposes.

Republican candidate Jill Vogel couldn’t attend the event, but some of her top priorities are reducing regulations to grow the economy and reforming health care.

