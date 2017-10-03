Trial dates set for Amelia County murder suspects

AMELIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Trial dates have been set for two men charged with the murder of a 19-year-old woman that happened in May of 2016.

Stephon Wallace of Chesterfield County was charged in May of 2016 while Mark Sheppard, of Richmond, was charged in February 2017 with the murder of Shy’nisha Walker.

Walker was found dead near a private driveway in the 17000 block of Patrick Henry Highway in Amelia County back in May. She was from Richmond.

Now, Wallace’s trial date has been set for Dec. 7, 2017.

Sheppard will see his day in court on Oct. 12, 2017.

This investigation continues to be ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to call the Amelia County Sheriff’s Office at 804-561-2118 or the Amelia County Crimesolvers at 804-561-5200.

