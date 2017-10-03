Toys ‘R’ Us debuts augmented reality experience in stores

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Toys ‘R’ Us is adding a new feature in hopes of drawing customers who would usually shop online into its stores.

The toy retailer is debuting an augmented reality experience, just two weeks after filling for bankruptcy protection.

The augmented reality puts computer-generated images on top of the real world environment, likely tapping into last year’s craze of Pokemon Go.

The activities will go live nationwide on Oct. 21.

