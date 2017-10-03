Toys ‘R’ Us debuts augmented reality experience in stores

By Published:
MIAMI - SEPTEMBER 28: The Toys'R'Us sign is seen on the outside of a store on September 28, 2010 in Miami, Florida. Toys'R'Us announced today it will hire about 45,000 employees to help with the holiday season, a larger number than in previous holiday seasons. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Toys ‘R’ Us is adding a new feature in hopes of drawing customers who would usually shop online into its stores.

The toy retailer is debuting an augmented reality experience, just two weeks after filling for bankruptcy protection.

The augmented reality puts computer-generated images on top of the real world environment, likely tapping into last year’s craze of Pokemon Go.

The activities will go live nationwide on Oct. 21.

___

Click here to download the new-and-improved 8News App

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on TwitterFacebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.