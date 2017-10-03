State Police identify 3 victims of fatal Amelia County crash

AMELIA COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia State Police have identified the victims of a single-vehicle crash in Amelia County that happened two weeks ago.

Police said that Reginald J. Hawkes, 20, of Crewe, was driving and that Larry L. Jones, 19, of Amelia and Kiam R. White, 18, of Dinwiddie, were passengers in the vehicle. All three died at the scene.

The crash happened Tuesday, Sept. 19 in the 1700 block of Sweathouse Creek Road, also called Route 682.

It happened when the vehicle was traveling west through a curve before running off the left side of the road. The vehicle then crossed back over the roadway and ran off the right side where it struck an embankment and then a tree. The impact with the tree caused the vehicle to catch fire.

The crash’s cause remains under investigation at this time.

RELATED STORY: 3 dead in fatal single-vehicle crash in Amelia County

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.