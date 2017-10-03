Short Pump Whole Foods among those compromised in data breach

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Short Pump Whole Foods location was one of the 470 stores which were compromised in a recent data breach.

Whole Foods corporate team recently put out a statement clarifying that while the store’s taproom was impacted by the breach, the store’s primary checkouts were not affected.

While the company was recently acquired by Amazon.com Inc., the company says the breach also did not affect any online shoppers.

“These venues use a different point of sale system than the company’s primary store checkout systems, and payment cards used at the primary store checkout systems were not affected,” the corporate office said in the release.

Whole foods had previously reported that credit and debit card information of customers who bought meals or drinks at its in-store restaurants or bars were exposed to hackers.

Apart from the Short Pump location, five other Virginia locations were impacted: Arlington, Belmont, Fair Lakes, Newport News and Virginia Beach.

For those who used cards at these or the Short Pump location’s taproom bar, the company says that it has launched an investigation, hiring a cyber-security forensics firm and that they are cooperating with police to remedy the issue.

Whole Foods said they will provide updates as they learn more.

In the meantime, they encourage shoppers who made a purchase with a card at the compromised taprooms or restaurants to monitor their payment card statements and report any unauthorized charges to the issuing bank.

PREVIOUS STORY: Whole Foods says customer payment information was hacked

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.