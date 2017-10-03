Richmond police looking for suspect who robbed Forest Hill Wells Fargo

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police are asking for help finding the suspect responsible for robbing a bank on Forest Hill Avenue Tuesday.

Police said that a man entered the Wells Fargo at 7119 Forest Hill Avenue sometime before 3:30 p.m. and after pacing for a while in the lobby, approached a teller with a note demanding money. The teller did what he asked and handed the suspect a plastic bag with cash.

The suspect fled on foot.

Police described the suspect as a white male with a short, light brown beard in his late-30s to early 40s. Police said he’s between 5’6” and 5’9″ and had a thin build.

At the time of the robbery, the man was wearing a tan baseball hat with a red patch, a dark necklace with light-colored shells, a dark-colored pullover sweater with a zipper, a dark polo with white stripes underneath, blue jeans and white sneakers with a dark stripe and sunglasses.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Third Precinct Detective Ryan Nixon at (804) 646-1165 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com. Both Crime Stoppers contacts are anonymous.

