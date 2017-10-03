Police ID man found shot to death at Midlothian Village Apartments

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond Police have identified the man who was fatally shot at Southside Richmond apartment complex Tuesday night.

Officers were called to the 4000 block of Midlothian Turnpike at around 10:37 p.m. and found an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim, who has been identified as 32-year-old Larry M. Scott, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are actively investigating this incident as a homicide.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Major Crimes Detective J. Crewell at (804) 646-5324 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com. Submit tips to GUN250 about persons illegally possessing guns by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, then using keyword “GUN250” followed by your tip. Rewards up to $250. Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

