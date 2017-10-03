New NICU opens at Henrico Doctors’ Hospital

HENRICO, Va. (WRIC) — It is opening day for the new Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at Henrico Doctors’ Hospital.

The 21,000 square foot NICU has been in the works for 18 months and marks the final expansion phase of The Women’s Hospital that opened in December 2016.

“We are excited to offer an enhanced level of care to our patients,” says Will Wagnon, Chief Executive Officer at Henrico Doctors’ Hospitals. “The newly renovated unit sets a new standard of care in the Richmond community and enables our team to provide our tiniest of patients with access to high-quality, comprehensive care on an even greater scale.”

The NICU increases the number of treatment areas from 36 to 40. It also offers 33 private rooms, four sets of connected rooms for twins, a transitional nursery and a family support lounge.

“The unit is designed in such a way that people have privacy, can stay with their babies but that they can also find spaces where they can relax that are outside of their baby’s room if they would like to,” explains Amber Price, Vice President of The Women’s Hospital.

There is also a focus on training and education for families.

“What this unit does in particular is involve parents in that care so that when they do go home, they’re not afraid to care for their baby, that they’ve been involved all along even when their baby is at its tiniest or what felt the least approachable,” says Price.

According to Henrico Doctors’ Hospital, it delivers more babies than any other hospital in Central Virginia. It expects to deliver more than 4,000 babies this year.

“Henrico Doctors’ Hospital has a great reputation for women’s and children’s care,” says Vicki Rose, Medical Director of the NICU at Henrico Doctors’ Hospital. “Parents can rest assured knowing that if their infant needs special care, we are able to provide expert medical attention, while keeping mother and baby together in the same space.”

Click here to download the new-and-improved 8News App

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.