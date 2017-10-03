N.C. man arrested in connection with Southside Richmond homicide

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Richmond have made an arrest in connection with a homicide that occurred in the city’s southside on Monday, October 3.

Police tell 8News they responded to the 1400 block of Clarkson Road for reports of a person shot at around 10:20 p.m. When they arrived, they found 24-year-old Jordan S. Bryant suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say 21-year-old DeQuan T. Burns of Charlotte, North Carolina turned himself in on Thursday. He was charged with robbery and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Additional charges are pending, according to police.

“We would like to thank the Southwood residents for their patience while police conducted their investigation,” said Capt. James Laino, “The incident impacted the community for over six hours and we appreciate the cooperation.”

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Major Crimes Detective G. Bailey at (804) 646-6743 or contact Crime Stoppers at 780-1000 or at www.7801000.com. Submit tips to GUN250 about persons illegally possessing guns by texting Crime Stoppers at 274637, then using keyword “GUN250” followed by your tip. Rewards up to $250. Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

