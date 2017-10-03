Metro Richmond Zoo mourns loss of beloved 20-year-old lion

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Metro Richmond Zoo is mourning the loss of one of their male lions.

The zoo said in a Facebook post Tuesday morning that they had to make the difficult decision of euthanizing Pawl last Wednesday after he was unable to eat or get up due to his arthritis.

Pawl, who was nearly 21-years-old, came to the Metro Richmond Zoo in 2000 and was a favorite among zoo staff and visitors.

“He truly was the king of the Zoo as his majestic roar could be heard from all corners of the park,” Metro Richmond Zoo said in a Facebook post. “He quickly became one of the famous faces of the Zoo.”

The zoo said that a few years ago, Pawl began suffering from his arthritis. Over the past couple weeks, he was having a difficult time getting up and down, and eventually stopped eating and behaving normally.

“On the morning of Sept. 27, Pawl was unable to get up, and it was time for us to make a very difficult decision,” Metro Richmond Zoo said. “Our staff elected to humanely euthanize him. Pawl will always remain in the hearts of our zoo staff and guests.”

Pawl is survived by Basa and Xonga, the zoo’s two white lions.

