Mayor Levar Stoney campaigns for ABC’s ‘The Mayor’

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — There’s another big premiere tonight on ABC8, and it’s one of the most anticipated shows of the fall.

“The Mayor” begins its term on Tuesday nights. The comedy centers on a rapper who accidentally ends up getting elected to office and has to figure out how he will run the city.

It’s a stunning upset in the world of politics — at least as far as sitcoms go.

A political outsider and young rapper played by Brandon Michael Hall, wins the office of mayor in his hometown. He runs as a way to promote his music career, and ultimately wins because he connects with the voters.

The comedy is timely in our current political climate. Hall says he was drawn to the role for its mix of hip hop and politics. He says it’s not a huge stretch for him, but that doesn’t mean it’s not a challenge for him.

“He’s just like me,” Hall said about his character. “Courtney’s a very relatable guy and I see myself through him — me being on a new ABC show – never, you know, done this before. And Courtney being in the political arena, we’re both going on this journey together — so I’m excited to see the growth.”

Richmond’s Mayor Levar Stoney is getting some time in the spotlight — appearing in the ad campaign for the show. He offers up his insight to this political newcomer.

8News got a look at some of the outtakes that ended up on the cutting room floor for the ad. Mayor Stoney was doing his part to promote RVA.

“I wish they knew that our city is opening, welcoming and inclusive to everyone,” Stoney said. “That we are the center of all things arts, history and culture, and that we want you to visit our river, too.”

“The Mayor” co-stars former “Glee” star Lea Michelle. It airs Tuesdays at 9:30 p.m. on ABC8.

