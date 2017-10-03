Local church holds prayer service for those affected by Las Vegas mass shooting

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Chesterfield County church held a prayer service Tuesday for those affected by the mass shooting in Las Vegas.

Bon Air United Methodist Church Pastor Burt Brooks said as he was watching the news reports out of Las Vegas early Monday morning, he felt alone. Then he felt compelled to hold a service to pray for the victims and those impacted by the tragedy.

“I feel like we need to come together,” Brooks said.

Brooks told 8News that at first, he felt helpless as the details of the horrific shooting began to unfold. It’s a feeling he imagined many were also going through, which is why he decided to hold an impromptu service on Tuesday.

“People needed to start the healing process, and also what can we do for the victims and their families? Because that’s what we’re called to do,” Brooks said.

Parishioner Bonnie Mills said she too felt hopeless. She was thankful for the opportunity to pray with others on Tuesday.

“When it came up yesterday in my email, it was like an answered prayer because I just didn’t know what to do to help,” she said. “When you’re in the situation and you’re so far that you can’t have direct hands-on help with these individuals and in this situation, the only thing we felt we could do was pray.”

Parishioners who attended Tuesday’s service said they want victims, friends and family impacted and the entire world to know they are not alone.

“God does answer prayers, he does hear prayers and we’re praying very hard for them,” Mills said.

“We believe God is a God of love and a God of caring and we can pick these pieces up and move forward no matter what the loss is,” Brooks added.

Never miss another Facebook post from 8News

Find 8News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to iReport8@wric.com.