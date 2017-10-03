Halloween candy safety

It’s important to know what your child is consuming, so this year, learn how you can spot suspicious treats and keep your little one safe on Halloween.

When your children bring their goody bags home, you should sort through their candy and check for the following things:

1. Unusual appearance or any discoloration

2. Tiny pinholes or tears in wrappers

3. Unwrapped items

4. Homemade items or baked goods (these should be thrown out unless you personally know who handed them out)

If you have any doubts about an item your child received while they were trick-or-treating, it is best to air on the side of caution and throw it in the garbage. As a rule of thumb, you should tell your children to never accept anything that isn’t commercially wrapped.