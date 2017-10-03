Fredericksburg Police Department goes ‘Code Pink’ for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

FREDERICKSBURG, Va. (WRIC) — In an effort to raise breast cancer awareness, the Fredericksburg Police Department is going Code Pink for Oct., National Breast Cancer Awareness month.

According to the National Breast Cancer Foundation, every year over 252,000 women are diagnosed with breast cancer in the United States and over 40,500 die from breast cancer.

The Fredericksburg Police Department hopes that going Code Pink will empower women to have regular screenings for early detection of breast cancer.

“One in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime. That’s alarming. As a husband and father to three daughters, I can’t stress enough how important it is to educate and encourage early detection of breast cancer,” said Police Chief David Nye. “I am proud of the women and men in my Department who are helping to raise awareness for this crusade.”

The Department is raising awareness in a variety of ways:

Watershed Manager Launches “Where’s Joe” Photo Contest to Raise Money for Breast Cancer Foundation

Officer Joe Young, who serves as the City’s Watershed Manager, purchased a custom uniform in blaze pink camouflage and will wear it all month. Officer Young wants people to snap his photo while he is on foot patrol along the riverbanks and post it to the Department’s Facebook and Twitter. For every photo submitted, Officer Young will donate $1.00 to the Breast Cancer Awareness Foundation.

Police Vehicle Converted to Breast Cancer Awareness Vehicle

Sponsored by Mary Washington Healthcare, the Police Department has converted a patrol vehicle into a Breast Cancer Awareness Vehicle*. The Breast Cancer Awareness vehicle will operate as a regular patrol vehicle and be featured at several community events in the City, including Mary Washington Healthcare’s the Power of Pink Breast Cancer Walk and Girls’ Night Out event.

Police Officers Adorn Pink Badges

Thirty-seven police officers will wear pink badges during October. Ten percent of the proceeds from each badge purchased this year will

be equally donated and distributed to the Firefighter Cancer Support Network, Pink Heals, and the Gloria Gemma Breast Cancer Resource Foundation.

Communications Officers Wear Pink Polo T-Shirts

Seven communications officers will wear pink polo t-shirts during the month of October to show their support for breast cancer awareness.

Join the Code Pink Team

The community is encouraged to join the Fredericksburg Police Department’s Code Pink efforts and can participate by:

• Wearing pink during October

• Empowering women to get checked for breast cancer

• Supporting an 501c3 organization that supports breast cancer awareness or education

