Fire Prevention Day to bring local organizations together to promote children’s health

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — In recognition of Oct. as National Fire Prevention Month, the 24th Annual Fire Prevention Day will teach local children between the ages of 4 and 7 about fire safety.

Fire Prevention Day is set to take place on Tues., Oct. 3 on the front lawn of Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU’s Brook Road Campus, located at 2924 Brook Road.

The interactive event includes exhibits for children to learn about fire safety and prevention, highlighted by the Fire Safety Houses provided by area fire departments. These houses are interactive trailers that teach household, cooking and smoke detector safety, and they can also be filled with non-toxic smoke to teach evacuation techniques. A puppet show on fire safety will be performed by the Rappahannock Area Kids on the Block.

A number of community organizations will be participating, including representatives of the Richmond Fire Department, Richmond Police Department, Hanover Fire Department, Virginia Department of Forestry, Richmond Ambulance Authority and American Red Cross.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to noon.

