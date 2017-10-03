Chesterfield Police looking for hit and run suspect

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Police are currently looking for a woman who they say caused two crashes on Midlothian Turnpike Tuesday afternoon before fleeing the scene.

Police said that a woman in a red Chevy Blazer rear-ended a car while traveling eastbound on Midlothian Turnpike.

Then, before police could arrive at the scene, the woman fled, making a U-turn at Arboretum Parkway.

In the process of turning around, the woman struck a second vehicle that was passing through the intersection in the rear. Police said a brief confrontation occurred between the driver and the woman in the Chevy before she again fled the scene again. The vehicle was last seen traveling westbound on Midlothian Turnpike.

Both collisions happened shortly before 6 p.m.

Police said that a woman suffered minor injuries in one of the collisions, and was taken to the hospital for treatment of pain.

