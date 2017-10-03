Chesterfield man sought in connection with commercial burglary, grand larceny in Hanover County

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Chesterfield County man is being sought in connection with a commercial burglary and grand larceny that occurred in Hanover County.

Alex Maldano Rodriguez, 55, of Chesterfield County, is described as a 5-foot-11, 250-pound Hispanic male, He is believed to be in the Richmond or Tri-Cities area.

Authorities did not release any details about the alleged crime.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Alex Maldonado Rodriquez, is asked to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365 -6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637 (CRIMES), using the keyword “iTip” followed by their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous and can result in a reward of up to $1,000.

