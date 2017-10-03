Chesterfield County man charged with hiding woman’s body in closet

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A Chesterfield County man was recently arrested and charged with concealing the body of a woman when police came to check on her.

According to a recent police report, police responded to the woman’s house for a welfare check last Tuesday, Sept. 26.

When they arrived, they found John S. Nielsen, but no sign of the woman.

Upon closer examination, police said they found Nielsen to be in possession of what appeared to be multiple controlled substances.

Soon thereafter, they found the woman’s body in a closet where Nielsen had allegedly tried to hide her from police.

Police said that they do not suspect foul play in the woman’s death.

As a result, Nielsen is being charged with two counts of possession of a schedule I, II controlled substance and one count of unlawful disposal of a dead body.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News online and on air for the latest updates.

