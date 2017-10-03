Charlottesville street to be renamed in honor of Heather Heyer

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA (WCMH) — The Charlottesville street where Heather Heyer was killed during a protest in August, will be renamed in her honor.

Fading chalk messages, flowers, and candles still remain in the spot where Heyer was killed while walking with a group of counter-protesters when a car drove into the crowd on August 12.

“For me, that spot is the site of my daughter’s murder. It was the site where she did her last selfless act,” Heather’s mom, Susan Bro told 8News affiliate Newsplex.

Bro said she also just found out that Heyer had pushed a young girl out of the way of the oncoming vehicle.

“She’s certainly my hero for that. I don’t know if I would have been that smart and that brave in that moment to think to push someone else out of the way, but she did it.”

The Charlottesville City Council unanimously voted on Monday to designate Fourth Street as Heather Heyer way.

Bro was the one who requested a sign be added to honor Heyer, instead of a park or statue.

“My goal was never to replace a Confederate statue with one of Heather, and any of Heather’s family and friends who knew anything about statues said absolutely Heather would have been mortified and think it was hilarious,” said Bro.

