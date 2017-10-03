Charlottesville protest organizer indicted for perjury

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (NEWSPLEX/WRIC) — The man who organized the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville was recently indicted by a grand jury in a nearby county on a felony perjury charge.

Court records show that on Jan. 23, 2017, Kessler gave a statement to a magistrate claiming that he was assaulted by James Taylor on the Charlottesville Downtown Mall while trying to get signatures for a petition. The petition was to get Wes Bellamy removed from Charlottesville City Council.

Kessler was later convicted of assault related to that incident. The charges against Taylor were later dismissed.

