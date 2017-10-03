Candlelight vigil to be held Tuesday for Hopewell boy fatally struck by vehicle

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A candlelight vigil will be held Tuesday night for the boy who died after being struck by a vehicle in Hopewell Sunday afternoon.

The vigil will begin at 7 p.m. at 600 Winston Churchill Drive in Hopewell.

The incident occurred at around 5:30 p.m. at the Twin Rivers Apartment complex located in the 600 block of Winston Churchill Drive. Police say 6-year-old Jamari Howard was rushed to John Randolph Medical Center by a good Samaritan who was in the area at the time of the accident.

Howard later died of his injuries at he hospital.

The preliminary investigation determined that a vehicle was traveling through the parking lot of the complex when the child entered the roadway from an obstructed location and was struck. The driver remained on scene and is cooperating with police.

No charges have been filed at this time, although the Criminal Investigations Unit continues to actively investigate this incident.

The Hopewell Police Department is requesting that any person(s) who may have witnessed or were traveling in and around the area at the time of this incident, contact Detective Roland Grimm of the Hopewell Police Department at (804) 541-2284.

