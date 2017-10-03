Bullet fragments inside Virginia Tech shooting survivor leaching lead into his system

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Shooting survivors face a vast number of challenges while recovering from their injuries.

Some physical, some mental and some really unexpected.

10 years after the shooting at Virginia Tech, at least one survivor is still struggling with his injuries. Recent tests showed high levels of lead in his blood. That lead was leaching from bullet fragments left behind in his body.

Colin Goddard took four bullets that tragic day on his college campus.

Doctors removed what they could and then life went on.

Nearly a decade later, Colin’s blood tested positive for lead.

“It’s not something we anticipated,” explains his father Andy Goddard, “Nobody at any one time said if you’re a gunshot survivor and you still have lead in your system and in your body somewhere that you should go annually and get a blood test for lead.”

Goddard explains while doctors can treat someone with lead in their blood, in his son’s case it wouldn’t matter since the bullets were still leaching into Colin’s system.

Nearly two weeks ago, surgeons performed an invasive operation to retrieve those lead fragments. They fractured Colin’s femur, scraped out the debris and then put his leg back together with screws.

“He has an incision 12 inches long in his buttock and we didn’t see that coming. 10 years he survived. Survival is stage one,” adds Goddard.

Colin is now recovering, raising his daughter and moving forward.

His dad says it’s likely Colin will have to undergo another procedure to help clear the lead from his system.

