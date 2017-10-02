VCU Medical Center shares what hospitals in Las Vegas are doing to handle the mass casualty

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The medical community is using the tragedy in Las Vegas to talk about how they can prepare for if a similar event were to happen here. Local doctors are sharing what’s happening now in those Las Vegas emergency rooms.

Dr. Stephen Miller says despite Las Vegas hospitals being thousands of miles away, what’s going on inside of the ER’s there is the same thing that would happen if a mass casualty event happened here. Within minutes of the first shots ringing out, emergency rooms in the Las Vegas area were filled with wounded and dying victims.

“You look for your resources, and you take care of your most acute or sickest patients first,” said Miller.

In this situation, everyone would have a specific job.

“You see how many people need blood products, you see how many people need to be admitted to the hospital, have to go to the OR,” said Miller.

And of course staffing is a major concern, someone will be responsible for bringing in more staff right away but also managing staff for the long haul.

“And then you’re also evaluating your staff. As this progresses you’ll have people that are there treating initially, and then will have to go in and those people will have to be replaced, and that all depends on how many people you’re treating and how long the event is taking place,” said Miller.

Making sure the medical team is always alert and at their best could mean the difference between life and death.

“Having enough stamina and energy level to kind of keep up with the treatment and then replace those and bring in extra staff as needed,” said Miller.

If all goes as practiced, lives will be saved because of the dedication to preparing for anything.

“We actually have regular training sessions not only for ourselves but for our residents to go through and kind of learn the verbiage, everything that needs to happen from a command structure,” said Miller.

VCU Medical Center says since they are also a teaching hospital they have a great number of residents and teaching nursing staff that would be able to help out if something ever happened here at home.

