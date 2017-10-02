VCU Expert: Las Vegas shooter unique compared to profiles of mass shooters

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — It’s been a little more than ten years since the Virginia Tech shooting, but since then, there have been a number of mass shootings across the U.S., including the now deadliest mass shooting in history in Las Vegas.

“There’s a typology of mass shooters and they tend to commit mass shootings for one of a few reasons,” said Dr. William Pelfrey with VCU’s Wilder School. Pelfrey has researched and written extensively about homeland security and emergency preparedness. He says perpetrators do have a pattern.

“A revenge killing, a love killing, a terrorist killing, frequently they have a history of mental illness,” said Pelfrey.

“Usually they feel like they have been victimized by society in some capacity and they’re acting out against, not necessarily the people that victimized them specifically, but people in general, as a way to gain retribution,” said Pelfrey.

But in the case of Stephen Paddock, Pelfrey says he is unique.

“This shooter is a good bit older than most of the mass shooters,” said Pelfrey.

And Paddock doesn’t appear to have any special connection to where the shooting took place.

“He’s been thinking about this for a long time. You don’t show up in Las Vegas with this type of armament and decide on a whim this is going to happen,” said Pelfrey.

He says while there have been modest steps to improve mental health and safety precautions, gun control laws have stayed the same in recent years.

“There’s been very little momentum for gun control, or restriction of guns even after substantial events,” Pelfrey said.

Pelfrey says many law enforcement officers believe stricter laws will make it harder for these events to occur.

“Police chiefs, sheriffs, investigators, they are overwhelmingly for great control over access to firearms,” said Pelfrey.

“It’s clear that this perpetrator was very heavily armed and had either automatic weapons or substantial amounts of ammunition that made it easy for him to fire hundreds, perhaps even thousands of rounds into a crowd,” said Pelfrey.

