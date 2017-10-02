‘This is a crime of opportunity’: Hanover deputies investigating multiple larcenies from vehicles

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help as they investigate a string of recent larcenies from vehicles.

The larcenies occurred in the early-morning hours of September 30. Deputies were first called to the Autumn Ridge and Travellers Run subdivision after items were reportedly stolen from numerous unlocked vehicles.

Deputies then responded to the Kings Charter subdivision and Lakeridge Square Apartments for another report of larcenies from unlocked vehicles.

During the course of their investigation, it was discovered that a vehicle had also been stolen from the Kings Charter subdivision in the 10000 block of Aspen Grove Terrace.

The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office requests that any citizen that lives in the area where these crimes were committed and has an exterior security camera to please check their footage and contact the Sheriff’s Office if anything suspicious is noticed. Also, the Sheriff’s Office would ask any citizens who had their vehicles entered and have not reported the incident to law enforcement, to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office immediately.

“Once again, the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office strongly urges everyone to lock your vehicle(s) and to remove all valuables any time your vehicle is unattended,” the department said in a release. “The Sheriff’s Office also requests that if suspicious activity is observed, please contact the Hanover County Emergency Communications Center immediately. This is a crime of opportunity”

Anyone with more information about these incidents is asked to contact the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 365-6140 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637 (CRIMES), using the keyword “iTip” followed by their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

