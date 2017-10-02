Second arrest made in murder of Henrico teen found shot outside elementary school

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — A second person has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old that occurred outside of a Henrico County elementary school back in April.

The shooting incident occurred on April 11 outside of Montrose Elementary School on Williamsburg Road. Police responded and found 16-year-old Jamaa Khalik Scott suffering from a gunshot wound. Scott died at the hospital the following morning.

In August, police arrested 20-year-old Roger Craig Brown III of Chesterfield County in connection with the crime. He was charged with 2nd Degree murder.

On Monday, October 2, police announced that a second Chesterfield County man — 20-year-old James Edwin McLaughlin — had been arrested and charged with 1st Degree murder, shooting from a vehicle and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Anyone with information regarding this offense is asked to contact Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. Citizens can also text Crime Stoppers at 274637, using the key word “ITip” followed by their tip. Both Crime Stoppers methods are anonymous.

