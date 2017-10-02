Richmond man witnesses chaos after deadly Las Vegas massacre

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A Richmond man says he witnessed the chaos after the deadly massacre that happened Sunday night in Las Vegas.

Chris Staples explains he was inside the Cosmopolitan Hotel casino when a crowd came running into the building.

“Your reaction is something terrible is happening,” says Staples, “You can tell the people were running for their lives. That’s what was happening.”

Staples says terrified concert goers popped into hotels all along Las Vegas Boulevard trying to escape the gunfire and find safety.

But since he didn’t know what had happened outside of his hotel, Staples ran with them and hid behind a bar.

“It happened so quick. I know I definitely expected to see in my mind somebody walking through the casino floor with a gun,” adds Staples.

After a brief lockdown, security gave the all clear. By then, the crowd outside of Mandalay Bay had cleared and so had the lively Las Vegas strip.

“When we went up to our hotel room,” he says, “I’ve never seen anything like it before. The streets were empty and the only thing you could hear were police sirens.”

That surreal and eerie sight was soon overcome by thoughts of all the people he had met that day who were going to the concert.

“Good people, people out there to have fun, you know? And I just hate to think that any of those people we ran into, anything horrible has happened to them,” adds Staples.

Staples flew back to Richmond on Monday night with a new appreciation for life.

“You know it’s weird,” says Staples, “Perspective hits you and all of a sudden you realize how fortunate you are to have your health and your life and how quickly it can be taken away at a moment’s notice.”

